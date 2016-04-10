Police, fire crews respond to semi crash on I-57 in Union Co., IL

Police and fire crews responded to a semi crash at the Anna/Vienna exit on I-57 in Union County, Illinois on Sunday, April 10.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon after a semi reportedly ran off of the roadway.

Authorities say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. KFVS12 will provide further details as they become available.

