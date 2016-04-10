Carbondale PD search for suspect in Saturday night shooting

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in Carbondale on Saturday night, April 9.

Police responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a subject who came in for treatment for a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, the victim told police he and the driver of another vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of East College Street. At that point, the suspect got out of the car and he and the victim engaged in a brief conversation before attacking and stealing money from the victim.

As a struggle began to ensue, the victim was shot once in the leg by the suspect.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and was later released.

The suspect is described as a black male around six foot tall, approximately 180 pounds and between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. At the time of the crime, he was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded shirt. The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray, 1980's model Chevrolet four door, possibly a Caprice.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and KFVS12 will have more details as they become available.

