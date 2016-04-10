ISP respond to serious injury crash in Hardin Co.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on IL 146 in Hardin County on Saturday night, April 9.

Police arrived on the scene around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and through a preliminary investigation learned that Christopher A. Senko, 30, of Rosiclare, Illinois had been was driving east on IL 146 when he ran off of the right side of roadway. Senko over-corrected and then drove across the left side of the roadway, running into a ditch..

The vehicle overturned about three times before coming to a stop on its roof in somebody's yard.

Senko was not wearing seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car.

He was flown by helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Police report multiple charges are still pending, but believe that alcohol was involved.

