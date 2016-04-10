RLC's Children's Health Fair brings out more than 500 people

More than five hundred local grade school students visited Rend Lake College's James "Hummer" Waugh Gymnasium on Friday, April 8 to learn about their bodies and different ways to stay healthy at the Children's Health Fair.

Students made their way through the Healthy Body Walk where they could physically travel through the human body, interact with exhibits and learn about the different body and organ systems.

Outside of the Body Walk, 15 more exhibits and three presentations were hosted by many different local and state agencies and businesses to promote a healthy lifestyle, such as cycling, fitness gaming, Jiu Jitsu, yoga and much more.

The goal of the fair is to help the students gain an early awareness of healthy lifestyle choices. For more information, contact Beth Mandrell at 618-437-5321, ext. 1276 or mandrell@rlc.edu.

