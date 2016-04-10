Saint Francis Hospital offering junior volunteer program

Kids aged 14 or older are being offered volunteer experience through Saint Francis Medical Center's junior volunteer program this summer.

Volunteer sessions will take place from June 7 through 30, and July 6 through 28 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and afternoons.

Attendance at an orientation is required to participate. Orientation for June volunteers happens on May 25 and 26, and for July volunteers it happens June 28 and 29.

To reserve a seat for orientation, you need to complete an application in the Volunteer Office, which is near the Tower Lobby, entrance 1.

For more information on how to attend orientation, or if you are interested in learning more about this volunteer experience, call 573-331-5166.

