Paducah man injured in crash after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel

A Paducah man was injured early Sunday morning after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel while driving, running off the road and into a restaurant.

On Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to an injury accident at 3709 Clarks River Road.

Investigation showed Jessie Young, 35, of Paducah, Ky., was operating a red 1988 Toyota Tacoma, Westbound on Clarks River Rd. when he fell asleep and crossed the eastbound lane, exiting the roadway and striking a Papa John's.

Young was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of non- incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Reiland / Farley Fire Department and Stinnetts towing.

Young was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal mischief and failure of owner to maintain insurance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.