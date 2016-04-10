Seat belt enforcement up in Dexter, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Seat belt enforcement up in Dexter, MO

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
DEXTER, MO (AP) -

The Dexter Police Department is joining law enforcement throughout Missouri on April 14 with increased "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement. 

While evidence shows wearing a seat belt saves lives, 20 percent of drivers in the state of Missouri do not wear one. 

Sixty-three percent of those killed in accidents throughout the state were also not wearing a safety device. 

