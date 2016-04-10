Seat belt enforcement up in Dexter, MO

The Dexter Police Department is joining law enforcement throughout Missouri on April 14 with increased "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement.

While evidence shows wearing a seat belt saves lives, 20 percent of drivers in the state of Missouri do not wear one.

Sixty-three percent of those killed in accidents throughout the state were also not wearing a safety device.

