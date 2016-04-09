No one injured in Bollinger Co. house explosion

Crews were on the scene of a house explosion in Bollinger County, Missouri on Saturday night, April 9.

According to North Bollinger County Fire Chief Shane Welker, a house exploded on County Road 852.

He said no one was hurt and to his knowledge, no one was home at the time of the explosion.

The house was a total loss.

The state fire marshal was called in.

Firefighters from Marble Hill did respond for mutual aid, but have since left. Several other departments also responded, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

