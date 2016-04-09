Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. respond to fire at Veterans Home

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Missouri Veterans Home on Saturday, April 9.

Fire crews arrived after receiving a call from an employee reporting that there was smoke coming from one of the rooms in the facility. Upon their arrival, crews observed that the fire had already been put out by an employee who had used a fire extinguisher.

A staff member helped the occupant get out of the room, who by that time had received first and second degree burns on their left side.

The victim was initially treated by fire personnel and then was taken to the the Cape County Private Ambulance, where the victim was later transported to the Saint Francis Medical Center.

Fire crews made sure all of the smoke and fire was out of the room, as well as all of the residue form the fire extinguisher.

