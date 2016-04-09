Semo mounts comeback but fall short against Austin Peay

For the first time since March 8th and 9th, Semo baseball drops back to back losses against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Redhawks lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling 8 to 6.

Semo did gain some momentum late in the game, coming back within one run, but the Governors proved to be too much.

Clay Chandler was dealt his first loss of the season, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks.

He struck out five batters in four and two third innings on the mound.

Semo mounted some offense in the top of the 7th off a groundout from Hunter Leaper sent home Dan Holst.

Garrett Gandolfo then stepped up to the plate and singled to right, which scored Tyler Ezell.

In the eighth, the Redhawks would cut the lead to 6 to 5, but the Gov's quickly scored in bottom of the eighth and went on to win.

The Redhawks will look to salvage the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m. Robert Beltran will get the start for Southeast on the mound.

