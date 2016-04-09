4 arrested in Graves Co. on guns, drugs charges

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that four people have been arrested in the Sedalia community after deputies responded to a disturbance call where an individual had drawn a firearm on another.

Redmon said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Stephen Blassingame, 26, of Cuba. He told deputies that David Sowers attempted to run over him with his car while he was loading some items onto a trailer at Sowers' home. Blassingame reportedly pulled out a firearm in self-defense, pointing it at Sowers. Sowers then left the area and called 911 reporting the incident.

Sowers was a fugitive and had been avoiding apprehension for several days. On several occasions, Sowers had called the sheriff’s office saying he was turning himself in, but would always fail to show for his arrest.

Chelsea Martin, 21, of Sedalia, and her two-year-old daughter were inside the home and she consented to a search.

During the search, officers located methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

A few minutes later Greg Tomasek, Jr., 25, of Mayfield, arrived at the home to pick up the child. A search of his vehicle revealed that he had cocaine and a firearm in his possession.

Deputies were able to speak with Sowers on the phone and he then returned to the residence. While speaking with a detective, he admitted to recent use of methamphetamine. He was arrested without incident.

During a search of Blassingame's vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, as well as two handguns, were found.

After Sowers got to the jail, a search of his clothing was conducted by the jail staff and found marijuana in his pants.

Sowers was charged with wanton endangerment in the first-degree, public intoxication and contempt of court.

Martin was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tomasek, Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (cocaine).

Blassingame was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree (Methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, promoting contraband in the first-degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four are incarcerated in the Graves County Detention Center.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department K9 Unit and the Kentucky State Police.

