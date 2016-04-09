Reported medical emergency leads to drug arrests in McCracken Co.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is reporting two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges after authorities responded to a report ofa possible medical emergency on Saturday, April 9.

Deputies were dispatched to Global Wine and Spirits, on Clarks River Road, to assist Mercy with a reported medical emergency around 2 p.m. Saturday. A person had called emergency personnel and law enforcement, reporting two males were inside a vehicle in the parking lot. One male appeared to be having a seizure and the other man was not assisting in any way, according to the person who called.

Upon arrival, deputies found two males inside the vehicle. They were identified as Edward Towery, 43, of Princeton, and Steven Warfield, 38, of Kuttawa. Both men told authorities nothing was wrong and there was no medical emergency.

Deputies, however, did notice both men were showing signs of recent drug use and asked them to step out of the truck. Both men consented to a search.

During the search of Warfield, deputies located three small baggies of methamphetamine in his pants pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed a digital scale that had methamphetamine residue on it. Both men were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Warfield has been charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and possession drug paraphernalia.

Towery was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Towery also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Hopkins County on previous possession of methamphetamine and marijuana charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.