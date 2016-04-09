MSHP: No charges to be filed after Mississippi Co. jail staff walk out

No charges will be filed against the six Mississippi County jail workers who walked out on Friday, April 8.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was asked to investigate the incident by Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann.

On Monday, July 25, 2016 investigators reported the six employees were not in violation of Missouri criminal statutes.

For that reason, Cann said no criminal charges will be filed against anyone involved in the incident.

Cann said the original investigation would take time so that the report would be "... thorough, complete, and exhaustive."

In April, Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore said he was trying to get his detention center back in order after the incident.

Sally Gammons worked as a dispatcher at the Mississippi Detention center for three years. She said everything was fine - that is up until late February.

"The politics should've been left on our streets and not in our jail," Gammons said. "The jail runs fine. We had no incidents, no nothing, and now we have inmates who tells us they don't have to listen anymore and now our safety at risk."

That's when Gammons, along with five of her co-workers, decided to turn in their resignation letters, leaving more than 100 inmates with Mississippi County deputies.

"We can't book inmates," she said. "We can't log calls, so I said, 'We quit. Get a deputy up here.'"

Sheriff Keith Moore said he doesn't understand where their frustration came from, but believes it all could have been avoided.

"They could've came to talked to us," Sheriff Moore said. "Their supervisor, jail administrator could've set that up; we could've sat down and talked about it, but that was never done."

The six workers say they are willing to return to work, but only if the sheriff considers their complaints.

"So if they would change and let us go back and let our jail administrator run it the way he's always ran it," Gammons said. "And it was safe for everybody we would love to go back, but we can't go back this way."

Sheriff Moore made it clear where he stands on whether or not any of the workers should get their jobs back.

"As far as I'm concerned right now, you walked out a facility, you terminated yourself, you walked out of a job," Moore said. "So there's no negotiation on that."

Sheriff Moore asked for a criminal investigation as to whether the six workers who left the facility unsupervised would face charges.

