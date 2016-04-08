Crews respond to forest fire in Marquand, MO on Friday

Crews were on the scene of a forest fire in Marquand, Missouri on Friday, April 8.

According to Madison County dispatch, they received a call around 3:19 p.m. of smoke in the area of County Road 241 in Marquand.

As of 6:30 p.m. Friday crews were still on the scene.

The Forestry Service had been called in.

