Willie Nelson and Family has fans dancing in the aisles at Show Me Center

Willie Nelson and Family had fans dancing in the aisles at the Show Me Center on Thursday night.

The 90-minute concert featured all the songs that Willie is famous for plus a set of Hank Williams standards.

Willie's son Lucas joined his dad with a rousing blues number.

It didn't take long for On the Road Again, Whiskey for My Men and Georgia On My Mind to get the crowd out of their chairs and cheering.

The concert was billed with Merle Haggard who passed away the day before.

He had already been replaced on the lineup by Jamey Johnson and Ryan Bingham.

There were several tributes to Merle Haggard throughout the night, with Ryan Bingham performing Mama Tried and Willie starting his show with a shout out to Merle.

Willie tossed out at least two hats to his fans.

He closed out with Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die and Will the Circle Be Unbroken.

The sold out crowd at the Show Me Center didn't leave the area until the last chords were played.

