Widespread flu activity reported in KY for ninth consecutive week

Flu season is wrapping up quickly in Missouri, but in Kentucky, the flu is hitting people a little later - and harder - than expected.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is reporting a widespread flu outbreak for the ninth consecutive week - which is high for this late in the flu season.

There are some ways to recognize the flu, and avoid spreading it.

"It's a full time job being a mom taking care of them healthy, or sick, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week," mother Amanda Cobb said.

Cobb, who is a mother of two, said after working in child care for ten years, she definitely knows about kids getting sick.

"I guess with a cold you look for common symptoms - runny nose, cough, maybe a little fever - but with the flu, achy, laying around, not participating, high fever, that's kind of what you look for."

Chemical Disease Coordinator Vanessa Landers, who works for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department, said the symptoms of a cold are similar to the flu, but much worse.

"There going to be pretty much the same as the cold, except they're going to be more difficult," Landers said.

"They're gonna be more intense. You're gonna have a high fever, going to ache all-over, you're going to be extremely tired, you're gonna have a terrible cough."

Landers emphasizes the importance of prevention so you don't get sick.

"Wash your hands often. That cuts down germs going into your body. If you know you're sick stay home, [or] if you know someone that's stick, they need to stay home. So you know, stay away from people when your sick or they're sick - that will help as well."

If you live in Southeast Missouri, fear not - the area has only seen about 1,000 of the total 14,000 flu cases across the state.

