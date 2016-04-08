Crews respond to fire on Bellevue in Cape Girardeau

Crews responded to a house fire on the corner of Lorimier and Bellevue in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon.

Power lines were on fire and crackling.

Firefighters say the fire started in a shed.

An apartment building was also affected by the fire. A neighboring home was not damaged.

Multiple fire departments were on scene and were able to put the fire out quickly.

Firefighters aren't sure what caused it and aren't sure what was in the shed.

No one was injured.

