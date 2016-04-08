KISS to perform at IL State Fair

The legendary rock group KISS will perform at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Wednesday, August 17.

The band, currently comprised of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Stinger; has been performing before sold-out crowds since 1973. They have countless hit songs, including: "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Strutter," "Lick It Up," "I was Made For Lovin' You" and "Beth."

Other acts and ticket prices are:

Aug. 12: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge

Tier 3 - $20

Tier 2 - $25

Tier 1 - $30

Track - $30

VIP - $42

Aug. 14: Jake Owens/Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15

Tier 2 - $20

Tier 1 - $25

Track - $25

VIP - $37

Aug. 16: Dierks Bentley/Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42

Tier 2 - $47

Tier 1 - $52

Track - $52

VIP - $64

Aug. 17: KISS

Tier 3 - $49

Tier 2 - $54

Tier 1 - $59

Track - $59

VIP - $74

Aug. 19: Cole Swindell/Kane Brown/LANco/Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18

Tier 2 - $23

Tier 1 - $28

Track - $28

VIP - $40

Aug. 20: Little Big Town/David Nail

Tier 3 - $27

Tier 2 - $32

Tier 1 - $37

Track - $$37

VIP - $49

Aug. 21: ZZ Top/Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34

Tier 2 - $39

Tier 1 - $44

Track - $44

VIP - $54

An on-sale date for the acts has not been set at this time.

More details on ticket sales, special events and additional grand stand acts will be available in the coming weeks.

