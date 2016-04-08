Local car rental companies seeing more business due to air bag recalls

A number of car rental businesses in the Heartland are reporting an uptick in business recently due to issues concerning recalled air bags in cars.

Employees at Enterprise in Paducah, Ky. say they are having a difficult time keeping up with demand for cars rented for this specific reason.

The location at Cape Girardeau reports this as well.

Some drivers say they don't feel safe driving their own cars, which leads them to using a rental while the recalls are fixed.

