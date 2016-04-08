Poplar Bluff man sentenced 5 years for possession of child porn

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to prison after an investigation in 2014 led police to discover a large cache of child porn.

On September 18, 2014, an investigation was opened after officers with the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force at the Poplar Bluff Police Department located an IP address actively possessing numerous known child pornography videos available for sharing, using the ICAC-COPS (Internet Crimes Against Children Child Online Protective Services) website.

After obtaining the location associated with the IP address, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant in the 2000 Block of Autumn Road in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

During the search, the suspect was identified as Steven R. Poole, 47, of Poplar Bluff.

Numerous digital media items were seized and forensic examinations were performed in the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force laboratory.

During the examinations several thousand images and videos of confirmed child pornography were discovered on Poole’s electronic devices.

On March 25, 2015, Poole was arrested on a federal indictment issued by the Eastern District of Missouri United States District Court in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

On April 5, 2016, Poole was sentenced to five years in a federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.