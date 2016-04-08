1 injured after truck, semi crash on WB U.S. 60 in New Madrid Co.

A Jackson, Missouri man was seriously hurt after a crash on U.S. 60 at Route FF in New Madrid County on Friday afternoon, April 8.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Jason R. Evans of Jackson was going southbound on U.S. 60, just 2 miles west of Sikeston, when he failed to yield to a 2012 Kenworth Conventional driven by 46-year-old Ryan K. Kerly of Desota, Ill.

Troopers say the Kenworth was going westbound and hit the Silverado in the side.

A third vehicle, a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by 69-year-old Sharon V. Chase of Avon Lake, Ohio, had minor damage from debris in the road.

Kerly and Chase were not injured.

Troopers say Evans as taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.