Man accused of shooting another man in leg while he rode scooter

A man is accused of shooting another man in the leg while he was riding a scooter in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Desmond Greer was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on April 2 when a man was shot in the lower leg.

He said deputies responded to Wyatt and found the victim.

The victim allegedly told them he was shot by Greer. He allegedly said he was approached by Greer while riding his scooter. When he stopped to see what Greer wanted, Greer allegedly pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot him in the leg.

The victim told deputies he then fled across a vacant lot, but was allegedly shot at two more times.

Sheriff Moore said the victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

He said Greer had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Greer was later found by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at a home in Sikeston. He is being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center.

The Charleston Department of Public Safety also assisted in the investigation.

