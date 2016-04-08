Afternoon Newsletter: Friday, April 8

Good afternoon. Here’s what’s going on in your world today.

NO DELAY: After postponing the opening of the new Eggners Ferry Bridge to next week, the KYTC now says plans are back on to do so today. Two lanes of traffic will be shifted to the new bridge starting around noon. CLICK HERE for more details.

CHILLY WEEKEND: Freezing temperatures are expected Saturday morning, prompting freeze warnings in some areas. Other than that, a dry and chilly weekend is in store. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

TERROR ARRESTS: Officials in Belgium say they’ve made several arrests in connection to last month’s terror attacks in Brussels. One of the men arrested is said to also be a suspect in the Paris attacks. CLICK HERE for the latest.

DEADLY AIR FORCE BASE SHOOTING: Two people have been confirmed dead in a shooting at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonia, TX. Authorities believe the shooter to be dead, and are calling it an apparent murder-suicide. CLICK HERE for the details.

CLOSE CALL: A cell phone picture caught the moment a would-be robber’s gun jammed as he tried to shoot a man in the head while he ate breakfast in his work truck. CLICK HERE for the chilling story.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at Noon, 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.