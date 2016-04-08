Man arrested in connection with assault at Jackson, MO steak house

A Cape Girardeau man is facing charges after an assault at Delmonicos steak house on Old Orchard Road in Jackson, Missouri on Friday, April 8.

Mark A. Sterling, 54, of Cape Girardeau, faces charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to police in Jackson, at around 10:45 a.m. they responded to Delmonicos for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they talked to the victim, an employee of the business, that another employee, Sterling, came to the restaurant and started arguing with him.

Sterling allegedly physically attacked the employee and they wrestled to the ground. Sterling then allegedly pulled out a knife and allegedly tried to stab him.

Police say the victim had a cut on his neck consistent with a "bladed weapon injury."

They say the fight was broken up by other employees and Sterling left the business.

Blake Ackman, manager at Delmonicos, called it an "odd occurrence."

He said an employee showed up to the restaurant, which was odd because it wasn't his shift.

Ackman said the worker got into a "wrestling match" with another employee. A knife was pulled, but no one was stabbed.

Sterling was caught by Cape Girardeau police and taken back to Jackson. He is currently being held pending the filing of formal charges.

