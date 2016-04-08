Oran man killed in Scott County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An Oran man has died following a crash on April 7, 2016 in Scott County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 4:00 p.m. on highway 61 one mile north of Sikeston.                                                                  

The patrol reports a car driven by 52-year-old Robert Taylor of Oran went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch and overturned.                                  

According to the patrol, Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Scott Amick at 4:22 p.m.

