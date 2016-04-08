April 11 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some Monday morning birthdays.

He's an infielder who was the starting shortstop for the Cardinals when they won the 2011 World Series. No longer with the Cards, Pete Kozma is now in the Yankees organization and he turns 28 today.

She's a Victoria's Secret model who is ranked as one of the top models in the world. In 2012, Forbes estimated she had an annual earning of 6.6 million dollars. Alessandra Ambrosio is 35 today.

