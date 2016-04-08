FIRST ALERT: Jacket weather continues, expect highs in 40s

It is Friday, April 8, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland wakes up to another cool, dry morning. You will need a jacket as you head out the door, with temps mostly in the 40s. Winds pick up again late morning with gusts of about 30 mph. Brian is tracking your weekend forecast with some changes in store. FIRST ALERT: It looks like we’ll definitely have a freezing temps Saturday morning, in fact there are some freeze warnings in effect.

Making Headlines:

Disappointing delay: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has delayed moving two-lane traffic to the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge until sometime next week. Weather and a number of other factors combined to push the opening back several days.

Major detour: You are going to need an alternate route if you typically travel over the railroad crossing at the intersection of Route 61, Route 25 and Route 72/34 in Jackson, Mo. Starting Saturday night it will receive much needed improvements, meaning the intersection will close to traffic.

Surprise visit: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made an unannounced stop in Baghdad on Friday to meet Iraq's prime minister and other top officials. The meeting comes during a time of increased military momentum against the Islamic State.

