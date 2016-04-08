Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/7

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/7.

H.S. Baseball

Jackson-11
NMCC-0

Bell City-7
Saxony Lutheran-0

HS Softball

Leopold-10
Meadow Hts.-0

Scott City-16
Shawnee-1

NHL

St. Louis-2
Chicago-1
Final OT

