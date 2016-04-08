Victims' Rights Week Kicks Off with Breakfast

Several organizations plan to start off National Victims’ Rights Week with a breakfast on Monday, April 11th.

The Kick-off Breakfast will be held at 8:30 A.m. at The Southeast Missouri State River Campus Convocation Center at 518 S. Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau.

National Crime Victims’ Rights week is recognized during the week of April 10-16 in 2016.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair will deliver the keynote address at the breakfast.

The meeting will feature information about the services provided by the Safe House for Women, Beacon Health Center and Voices for Children/CASA.

The public is invited, but registration responses can be sent via email to the Safe House for Women.

