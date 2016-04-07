SIU hosts conference for art teachers

Art teachers in southern Illinois won’t have far to travel to learn how to “Create Tomorrow Today.” The Southern Illinois Art Education Conference, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Art and Design event, will bring together art teachers from the region to learn new teaching techniques and classroom activities.

The conference is Friday, April 8, with registration at the Student Center beginning at 8:15 a.m. and sessions beginning at 9 a.m.

A highlight of the conference is the keynote address by Joanne Kluba, an artist specializing in book design and book binding. Kluba draws on her expertise in printmaking and calligraphy in her work creating art books, custom bindery, portfolios and customized boxes for holding family keepsakes and small heirlooms. She’s also offering a workshop on the introduction to handmade books.

Other workshops for art teachers and future art teachers include sessions on advocating for the arts, new core art standards, teaching art to students with learning differences and building a self-assessment rubric. Sessions include workshops on glass, ceramics, jewelry and metalsmithing, weaving and blacksmithing.

Teachers participating in the conference may earn 5.0 Professional Development hours.

