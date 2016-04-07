Benefit dance for multiple sclerosis to be held in Paducah

Night Moves Dance Club will sponsor a third benefit dance for multiple sclerosis.

The dance will take place at the Traders Mall Music Dance Barn April 23rd in Paducah.

The event will run from 7- 10 p.m.

Admissions is $5 per person.

Proceeds will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Western Kentucky.

Tickets will be on sale in advance and at the door the night of the benefit dance.

