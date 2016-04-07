Sen. Roy Blunt introduces bill to honor fallen first responders

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri has introduced a new measure designed to honor those killed in the line of duty. (Source: KFVS)

The Fallen Heroes Flag Act, which was introduced to the House of Representatives by Peter King in May of 2015, will ensure that families of fallen firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other public safety officers are presented with U.S. flags that have flown over the country's Capitol.

"We can never repay the debt we owe to them and their families," Blunt said. "All we can offer is our eternal gratitude. My hope is that each flag that is flown over the Capitol and provided to these families will be a lasting symbol of our appreciation, and a fitting honor to those who embody the very best of who we are as a nation."

The bill was introduced by Senator Blunt on Wednesday, April 6.

