SIUC students to debate over Presidential candidates

An exhibition debate between two of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's best student debaters is set to take place on April 12. (Source: KFVS)

An exhibition debate between two of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's best student debaters is set to take place on April 12.

The Paul Simon Debate will focus on the four front-running Presidential candidates and how their proposed measures and platforms will affect southern Illinois.

The debaters will be SIUC students Arielle Stephenson, who will focus on Democratic front-runners Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton, and Robert Swetz, who will side with Republicans Ted Cruz and Donald Trump.

Energy,agriculture, and education will be the three main topics of the debate, including where each candidate stands on the matters presented and the differences between the platforms of each candidate regarding the issue or issues at hand.

The debate will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 12, in SIUC's Student Center Auditorium.

The public is invited to attend, observe, and participate in the debate by asking questions at the designated times, all free of charge.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.