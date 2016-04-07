Spike in IRS phone scam calls reported

Seems an old scam is making the rounds again, and Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner wants us to warn you about it once more.

Hefner says his office took reports of maybe 30 to 40 calls on Thursday from potential victims of an IRS scam. According to Hefner, some people got a recording; others report talking to an actual person saying he or she owes money to the IRS. The caller then threatens a lawsuit, prosecution and jail time unless the money is paid.

Hefner wants to again warn the public that the phone calls are not legitimate and are designed to scam the caller. The IRS does not call people in instances like this. If you really owed money, the IRS would contact you by mail.

If you get a call like this, Hefner advises you not to give out any personal information and immediately hang up.

Poplar Bluff police reported a spike in such calls Thursday as well.

