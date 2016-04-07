MoDOT worker fatally struck in Franklin County, Mo.

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker has died after being struck by a station wagon in eastern Missouri's Franklin County.

According to MoDOT, Lyndon D. Ebker, 55, was a longtime MoDOT worker.

He had more than 30 years of service and was working as a senior maintenance worker at the time of the incident. From April 1983 to Feb. 1, 2013, he worked as a construction inspector before retiring. He returned to MoDOT on Feb. 4, 2013 as a maintenance worker.

Greg Horn, MoDOT's St. Louis District engineer, released the following statement:

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lyndon’s wife and family. Our hearts are heavy, too. He has lots of friends here and will be missed. Lyndon was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT."

Ebker was part of a crew cleaning road salt and other material from a bridge on Highway 100, near Washington, on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crew parked a dump truck in the eastbound lane.

A man driving the station wagon swerved to avoid the dump truck and struck Ebker. The patrol says the crew had posted signs warning of the road work.

The driver stopped after the accident and was questioned. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.