Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, April 7

Good afternoon. Here is a look at what’s going on in your world today.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chance of scattered showers continues this afternoon, but Friday and this weekend look to be dry. However, temps will get a bit chilly. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

IL TRANSGENDER BILL: A bill going to Illinois lawmakers would make it easier for transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificate. Giacomo Luca will have more details on that story on Heartland News Now @ 4.

SUNKEN BARGES: River traffic is still at a halt after two barges sunk in the Mississippi River near Thebes, Ill. on Wednesday. The Coast Guard is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to clean up. But recovery efforts aren’t expected to start until Friday. CLICK HERE for the full story.

POPLAR BLUFF MAN RECAPTURED: He was supposed to serve 7 years in prison, but a mistake let Chad Dunahoo walk free in Wayne County. CLICK HERE for the full story.

SPRING ROAD PROJECTS: You’ve probably noticed a lot of crews out on the road this week. Several projects are planned on major roadways and neighborhood streets. Find out more about road work near you by CLICKING HERE.

KENTUCKY ELECTION REMINDER: Eligible Kentucky voters may begin casting mail-in absentee ballots for the May 17 primary election. CLICK HERE for more details.

Catch these stories and more on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6, and 10, and on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).