KSP: Charleston, MO man killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash

A death investigation is under way in Ballard County after a man was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Wickliffe, Ky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on US 51, about a half-mile south of Wickliffe just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say 50-year-old Charles Oliver, of Charleston, Mo., was traveling northbound on US 51 when he crossed over the center line and and traveled under the trailer portion of an oncoming semi.

Michael Skees, 40, of Fredonia, Ky. was driving the semi. He was traveling southbound on US 51.

Oliver died at the scene, according to the Ballard County Coroner.

Skees was not injured in the crash

KSP reports an investigation shows that Oliver was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.