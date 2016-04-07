Semi rolls over on I-57 in Franklin Co.

A semi carrying two trailers overturned into a median on Interstate 57 Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, 57-year-old Arthur Stowers, from Sparta, was traveling northbound on I-57 when he drifted off the right shoulder.

Police say Stowers over corrected, crossed both lanes and entered the median.

The rear most trailer overturned onto its side.

The crash was not blocking any lanes, expect for 30 minutes while crews removed the semi from the media.

Stowers was ticketed for the incident.

