This week in country music: 2002

Let's drop a couple of quarters in the Breakfast Show juke box of memories and check out the country music scene from this week in 2002.



Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the country charts. At number 5 was Kenny Chesney with Young. It was the lead single from his No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems album.

Toby Keith held the number four spot with My List.

Keith performed this song on an episode of the CBS series Touched by an Angel.

At number three was Tim McGraw with The Cowboy in Me, a song about the destructive side of his personality.

Chris Cagle checked in a number two with I Breath In, I Breathe Out.



And in the top spot was Blessed by Martina McBride. It was McBride's 5th and so far her last number one single on the country charts.

That's your week in music from 2002.

