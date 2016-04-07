April 8 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of critically acclaimed actresses.

She starred in True Romance. Her role in the 2014 movie Boyhood earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Patricia Arquette is 48 today.

She is best known for her role as Jenny in Forest Gump. She currently stars as Claire in the Netflix series House of Cards. Robin Wright is 50 today.

He's a country recording artist and actor who's best known for his role as Bo Duke on the CBS series The Dukes of Hazzard. He later starred as Jonathan Kent on the TV series Smallville. John Schneider is 56 today.

He's John Lennon's son who is also a musician who was named Best New Artist at the 1985 Grammy Awards. He's also a photographer and philanthropist. Julian Lennon is 53 today.

