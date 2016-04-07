FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella handy, rain possible this afternoon

It is Thursday, April 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday morning looks cool and dry. You’ll need a jacket or sweater as you head out the door with temps in the 40s. You might want to keep the umbrella handy, because there’s a good chance for scattered showers this afternoon (Brian says from about 2-6 p.m.). FIRST ALERT: Saturday is looking frosty.

Making Headlines:

Structure fire: Fire crews in East Prairie battled a large fire at an empty warehouse for about 6 hours overnight. No one was injured but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Behind bars: A fugitive from a southeast Missouri jail was captured in St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Jason Mills, 38, escaped from the Madison County, Missouri jail earlier in March.

Found guilty: A judge in Georgia sentenced a man to prison for a drunk driving crash that killed three members of a Benton, Illinois family. Jorge Solis, 21, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the crime.

Gun law: A plan to temporarily suspend gun permits of people in Illinois who show signs of being a danger to themselves or others is headed to the House floor. The House Judiciary Criminal Committee advanced the bill on Wednesday.

