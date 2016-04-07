Man sentenced to prison after DUI crash kills 3 Benton, IL residents

A judge in Georgia sentenced 21-year-old Jorge Solis to 75 years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed three members of a Benton, Illinois family on Father’s Day last June in Atlanta.

Prosecutors say the three children were riding with their two grandfathers, when Solis was drunk and driving the wrong way down Interstate 75. He hit the family’s car head on.

Michael Osborne was driving and survived.

Osborne's grandson, Kaybrin, was killed in the crash.

Kaybrin's sister, Halle, was also killed, and his brother, Clayton, was paralyzed.

The children's other grandfather, Mike Furlow, was also killed.



The family had left Benton earlier that day on a trip to Florida to visit the children’s mother.

Solis was underage at the time of the deadly wreck.

According to court documents, Solis was sentenced to 75 years in prison. He will have to serve at least 50 years before he is eligible for parole.



The mother of the children, Kimberly Ingoldsby, said justice will never be served.



"When anybody dies because of somebody else's actions, there's no justice that will ever be served," Ingoldsby said. "The pain is still the same as the day that it happened. Every day that I wake up still feels the same without them here."



Ingoldsby said she will be left to deal with this pain for the rest of her life.



Her three-year-old son, Clayton, survived the crash. He was parylizedand will likely never walk again.



Since the incident, the mother has spoken out against drunk driving. She also founded a non-profit and is building a memorial garden to honor her children.

Solis pleaded guilty to six counts of first degree homicide by a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of an open alcohol container, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving while license was suspended or revoked.

