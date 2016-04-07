Man arrested after stealing from multiple East Prairie homes

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole personal property from multiple homes in East Prairie.

On Wednesday at 6:50 am, officers with the East Prairie Police Department conducted a theft investigation at an address on First Street.

While at the home, officers found and recovered numerous items that have been reported stolen, from different residences, over the last three days.

Police also found drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Timothy Corbin, was arrested and charged with stealing.

The stolen items recovered have been returned to the owners.

