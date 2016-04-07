Warehouse catches fire in East Prairie

Fire crews in East Prairie battled a large fire at an old warehouse overnight.

According to the police department, it all started around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of west Main Street and Garfield Street.

Police say no one was injured.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Fire crews were on scene for 7 hours.

Witnesses say the building was engulfed in flames.

The building is a total loss, according to witnesses.

According to the fire department, the warehouse was being used as a storage facility for a lot of items.

