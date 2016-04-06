Heartland sports scores from 4/6 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 4/6

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/6.

NCAA Baseball

Murray State-7
Southern Illinois-3
Final

NCAA Softball

Arkansas-7
SEMO-4

Arkansas-4
SEMO-3

Girls Soccer

Jackson-4
Perryville-0

HS Volleyball (Boys)

Oakville-2
Notre Dame-1

MLB

St. Louis-1
Pittsburgh-5

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Windsor-2
St. Vincent-1
F/PK'S

