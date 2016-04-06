Illinois woman convicted on Medicaid fraud, theft charges

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced on Wednesday, April 6 that, after a thorough investigation conducted by the ISP Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau (MFCB), and an aggressive prosecution by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, an Illinois woman has been charged and convicted on Medicaid theft and fraud charges.

In June 2015, the ISP-MFCB received a complaint reporting Lola L. White, 53, of Shumway, Illinois, the administrator of Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham, Illinois, appeared to be transferring money from an elderly person’s bank account into her own personal bank account.

It was reported that White was the trustee of the elderly person’s trust and had Power of Attorney over his assets. The elderly person was a resident at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation. During the investigation it was discovered that White embezzled at least $93,632.95 from the elderly person’s trust account and life insurance accounts.

On Friday, April 1, White was charged with a class 3 felony for theft. She entered a guilty plea, accepting a pre-negotiated plea agreement. She was sentenced to 24 months of Second Chance Probation, 30 hours of community service and $1,367.00 in court costs.

The $93,632.35 in stolen funds was repaid in full to the elderly person’s trust account.

"The men and women of the ISP-MFCB are committed to combating fraudulent activity of those involved in the Medicaid program,” ISP Captain Brian Ley said. “Our investigators are highly motivated when an investigation involves those most vulnerable. I am very proud of the tenacity and dedication it takes to work these cases which involve financial exploitation of one's life savings."

This conviction comes on the heels of the state of Illinois ramping up efforts against health care based fraud. On Tuesday, April 5, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 16-05, creating the Health Care Fraud Elimination Task Force.

“The people of Illinois deserve protection from waste and fraud,” Gov. Rauner said. “Those who cheat our state, especially by exploiting our most vulnerable, deserve to face punishment. ISP MFCB has worked diligently throughout this investigation to seek justice for taxpayers.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.