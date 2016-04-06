Southeast Theatre & Dance department to receive new name

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Theater and Dance is shifting to a new name to reflect its expanding presence among professional training programs in theatre and dance.

Beginning Aug. 1, Southeast's Department of Theatre and Dance will become the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

Academically, the degrees and administrative structure will remain the same under the new name.

