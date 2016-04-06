Man killed after utility pole falls on vehicle in Hamilton Co., IL

A Hamilton County, Illinois man has been killed after a utility pole fell on top of his truck Wednesday afternoon, April 6.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Just before 3 p.m., Tim Thomas, 55, of McLeansboro, was traveling west on Blairsville Road, about five miles east of Route 242, when a utility pole fell and crashed on top of his truck. His vehicle came to rest in a field, entangled in power lines.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hamilton County Coroner Steve Bowling.

