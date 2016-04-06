Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly photographing nude woman

A Scott County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly took photos of an adult woman without her consent.

Fred William Brown Sr., 60, has been charged with multiple counts of invasion of privacy.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that on December 12, 2015, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations that while Brown was living in Oran, he took images of a nude, adult female without her authorization.

The images were discovered on a computer that was primarily used by Brown to conduct business.

The images were found by a family member, after he moved out of the home.

The party locating the images, contacted law enforcement and notified the victim.

The computer was searched at the Scott County Sheriff’s office by investigators.

The images were located and positively identified by the victim.

The victim stated that she did not have any knowledge the images were being taken.

Brown was interviewed and denied any knowledge of the recording device in his home capturing any nude video or images of the victim.

On April 6, Brown was arrested and later bonded out of the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety.

