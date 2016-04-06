Poplar Bluff man in custody after being released by mistake

A Poplar Bluff man is in custody again after a mistake let him walk free.

Chad Dunahoo, 39, was brought in just before 6 p.m. in Butler County after deputies arrested him somewhere in the county. He is currently still in the Butler County Jail, but he will be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections where he will serve seven years.

The story began in Butler County where Dunahoo was sentenced to seven years in prison for a probation violation.

Before going to prison, he was transported to Ripley County where he also had misdemeanor charges. After those charges were taken care of, he was taken to Wayne County, where he also faced a misdemeanor charge.

Authorities say he was supposed to then go to state prison, but instead, he was released from Wayne County.

Locals say it's an error they certainly don't want repeated.

“I would want to know, you know, where that actually did occur, where that breakdown happened. Just because it’s not a serious crime, doesn’t mean the next time it wouldn’t be a big crime, or it couldn’t have been a big crime,” Robin Marler said.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said he followed the paper trail to find the mistake. He said the officer who transported Dunahoo to Wayne County remembers bringing paperwork with him that stated Dunahoo was not to be released.

However, the Ripley County Sheriff's Department said they never had paperwork from Butler County on Dunahoo for Wayne County.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said they were never given any paperwork either, so that's why they released him.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.